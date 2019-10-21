During the meeting, Modi was thanked for his help in getting a flying permit for aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues a 'special' flying permit to Mumbai-based aviator Amol Yadav for his six-seater plane-all built on his terrace, in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

Modi on Sunday met the young pilot who reportedly took 19 years in perfecting the construction of his aircraft.

According to a source here, Yadav could not get flying permit for aircraft from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for which he had been trying since 2011.

The DGCA gave flying clearance to Yadav's aircraft last week following directions from the Prime Minister, the source added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helped Yadav to push his request for giving flying clearance to his home made aircraft to the Prime Minister, the source said.

Yadav has also inked a Rs 35,000 crore deal with the Maharashtra government to set up an aircraft manufacturing facility, he added.