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Not even 3, this Karnataka girl can play 12 taals on tabla

Little maestro earns praise for exceptional musical feat

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Not even 3, this Karnataka girl can play 12 taals on tabla
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Dubai: A two-year-and-10-month-old girl from Karnataka has captured attention online after earning a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla.

Swarshri Hegde, from Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district, has impressed social media users with her musical ability at an age when most children are just beginning to explore the world.

A video of her performance, shared on X, has gone viral, drawing praise from viewers amazed by her ability to combine rhythmic recitation with tabla playing.

In Indian classical music, a taal is a rhythmic cycle that provides the structure for a musical performance. Reciting a taal involves vocalizing its bols—syllables representing different percussion strokes—while playing it on the tabla requires rhythm, coordination, and controlled hand movements.

Mastering multiple rhythmic patterns takes practice and concentration, making Swarshri’s reported achievement particularly remarkable given that she is not yet three years old.

Social media applauds young talent

The video has prompted an outpouring of appreciation, with users celebrating the young musician and her achievement.

One user described it as a proud moment for Uttara Kannada. At the same time, another invoked Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity associated with knowledge, music, and the arts, to express admiration for the child.

Another commenter praised Swarshri as a gifted child and remarked on her name. One viewer described the performance as unbelievable, comparing the toddler to a little goddess playing the tabla and reciting musical syllables.

Another commenter joked that she must have started practicing in her mother’s womb.

The response highlights the fascination with a young child showing musical skills that typically take sustained practice to develop.

Swarshri’s achievement has drawn fresh attention to her early musical abilities, and her performance has won admiration from viewers across social media.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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