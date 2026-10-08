A 19-year-old Bihar boy reaches Candy Crush Level 22,222 and sets record

Parents told him to stop gaming. Bihar teen reaches Candy Crush Level 22,222
Most of us know Candy Crush and have probably played it at least once.
For 19 year old Shubham Kumar from Bihar, however, the game has taken him all the way into the record books.
Shubham, who is from Dighwara in Bihar, has been recognised by the International Book of Records after reaching Level 22,222 in Candy Crush Saga.
His achievement has been listed under the category “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)”.
He reached the milestone on July 5, 2026, when he was 19 years, eight months and 25 days old.
That is a lot of candies crushed.
Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The idea is simple: match candies of the same colour and complete different objectives to move through the levels.
Getting to Level 22,222, however, is anything but simple.
Shubham’s achievement has now turned what many would consider just a mobile gaming habit into an officially recognised record.
There is one important distinction though.
This should not necessarily be described as the highest Candy Crush level ever reached by anyone in the world. The recognition is specifically in the teenager category of the International Book of Records.
And Shubham apparently did not stop after receiving the recognition.
Reports say he later shared updates claiming he had progressed beyond Level 23,000, including Level 23,165. Those later figures, however, were self reported and are separate from the officially recognised Level 22,222 achievement.
For a generation that has probably heard “put the phone down and study” more times than it can remember, Shubham has certainly found an unusual way of getting his name into a record book.
Having said that, gaming addiction, or any kind of addiction, is never a good thing. The key, as always, is balance.