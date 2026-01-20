Nitin Nabin elected BJP national president, marking youth-led leadership push

Five-time MLA, 45, to lead BJP into key state polls and 2029 battle
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday formally entered a new generational phase with the elevation of Nitin Nabin (45) as its national president, marking a deliberate push towards youth-led leadership while maintaining organisational continuity ahead of key elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha battle.
Nabin was unanimously elected as BJP president at the party headquarters in New Delhi, succeeding Jagat Prakash Nadda, after emerging as the sole candidate with 37 nomination sets, including endorsements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior leader Nitin Gadkari.
Soon after assuming office, Nabin was escorted to his chamber by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, flanked by senior ministers and outgoing party chief Nadda. Modi also briefly met Nabin’s family members and congratulated them, underscoring the significance the party attaches to the transition.
Addressing party workers during the Sangathan Parv event, Prime Minister Modi struck a characteristically symbolic note, describing himself as a party worker and the newly elected president as his “boss”.
Age: 45 (Born May 23, 1980)
New role: National President, Bharatiya Janata Party
Political lineage: Son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, four-time MLA
Electoral record: Five-time MLA (Patna West, Bankipur)
Key ministries: Road Construction; Urban Development & Housing; Law & Justice (Bihar)
Organisational roles: BJYM state president (Bihar), BJYM national general secretary
Key assignments: BJP in-charge for Sikkim and Chhattisgarh; led 2023 Chhattisgarh campaign
Appointed: National working president (Dec 2025)
Security: Z-category cover by CRPF
What lies ahead: State polls in 2026; BJP’s 2029 Lok Sabha strategy
“When it comes to party affairs, I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin is my boss,” Modi said, drawing loud applause. He said the BJP’s organisational elections reflected its democratic culture, discipline and worker-centric ethos.
Calling Nabin a “millennial leader”, Modi said the new president represents a generation that has witnessed sweeping economic, social and technological change — from the era of radio to artificial intelligence — and is well-placed to guide the party through the next 25 years of nation-building.
Nabin’s rise combines grassroots politics, administrative experience and organisational loyalty. Born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, he is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-time MLA from Patna West and a senior BJP leader in Bihar. He entered electoral politics in 2006, winning a by-election from Patna West following his father’s death.
After constituency delimitation, Nabin shifted to Bankipur, which he has represented uninterrupted since 2010, winning Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025, making him a five-time MLA with consistent margins.
In successive NDA governments in Bihar, Nabin handled key cabinet portfolios including Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice, earning a reputation for administrative efficiency and focus on infrastructure and urban renewal.
Parallel to his legislative career, he steadily rose through the BJP’s organisational ranks. He served as state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bihar, later becoming its national general secretary. He was also entrusted with politically sensitive in-charge roles in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, playing a key role in steering the party’s successful campaign in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.
In December 2025, Nabin was appointed national working president, widely seen as a signal that he was being groomed for the top organisational role.
After taking charge, Nabin described the moment as one of “resolve”, saying that BJP politics was rooted in ideology, discipline and sacrifice, not power or personal ambition.
With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the long road to 2029 ahead, Nabin’s presidency is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level machinery, expanding the party’s footprint in non-traditional regions, and aligning organisational strategy closely with the government’s development agenda.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox