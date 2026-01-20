Nitin Nabin elected BJP national president, marking youth-led leadership push

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday formally entered a new generational phase with the elevation of Nitin Nabin (45) as its national president, marking a deliberate push towards youth-led leadership while maintaining organisational continuity ahead of key elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha battle.

Soon after assuming office, Nabin was escorted to his chamber by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, flanked by senior ministers and outgoing party chief Nadda. Modi also briefly me t Nabin’s family members and congratulated them, underscoring the significance the party attaches to the transition.

“When it comes to party affairs, I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin is my boss,” Modi said, drawing loud applause. He said the BJP’s organisational elections reflected its democratic culture, discipline and worker-centric ethos.

Calling Nabin a “millennial leader”, Modi said the new president represents a generation that has witnessed sweeping economic, social and technological change — from the era of radio to artificial intelligence — and is well-placed to guide the party through the next 25 years of nation-building.

Nabin’s rise combines grassroots politics, administrative experience and organisational loyalty. Born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, he is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-time MLA from Patna West and a senior BJP leader in Bihar. He entered electoral politics in 2006, winning a by-election from Patna West following his father’s death.

Parallel to his legislative career, he steadily rose through the BJP’s organisational ranks. He served as state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bihar, later becoming its national general secretary. He was also entrusted with politically sensitive in-charge roles in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, playing a key role in steering the party’s successful campaign in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

After taking charge, Nabin described the moment as one of “resolve”, saying that BJP politics was rooted in ideology, discipline and sacrifice, not power or personal ambition.

With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the long road to 2029 ahead, Nabin’s presidency is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level machinery, expanding the party’s footprint in non-traditional regions, and aligning organisational strategy closely with the government’s development agenda.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.