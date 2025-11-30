Rohit Dhankar, 28, was attacked by a mob after objecting to drunk guests’ behaviour
A national-level para-athlete from Haryana’s Rohtak district has died two days after he was brutally attacked by a group of men following a confrontation at a wedding.
Rohit Dhankar, 28, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.
The incident took place on the evening of November 27, when Rohit and his friend, Jatin, attended a relative’s wedding in Rewari Khera. According to reports, an argument broke out after Rohit objected to the alleged indecent behaviour of a few guests from the groom’s side. Family members stepped in, and the matter seemed settled at the time.
The violence erupted later that night as the two men were driving back to Rohtak. Their car was hit from behind and soon surrounded by a group of nearly 15 to 20 men. The attackers dragged Rohit out and assaulted him with iron rods and hockey sticks. Jatin managed to flee and alert others.
Rohit, a professional powerlifter, was first rushed to Bhiwani General Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Rohtak, where he later died from severe injuries.
Speaking to NDTV, Jatin recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the assault.
“These people were using abusive language, so we objected. It ended then. But when we left the venue after about an hour, they stopped our vehicle. I told them we could talk tomorrow, but they opened the passenger window where Rohit was sitting and then smashed the glass on my side. I drove off, but they chased us,” he said.
He added that their car was forced to stop at a railway crossing. “One car blocked us in front, and three were behind. They caught Rohit while I managed to run.”
Police have so far detained six suspects and seized one of the vehicles allegedly used in the attack.
“Rohit and Jatin had objected to the unruly behaviour of some drunk men. Later, the group attacked them when they were returning around 11.30 pm,” said investigating officer Devendra Kumar.
Rohit Dhankar was a two-time junior para national record holder and a seven-time senior para national champion. He represented India in international para powerlifting events and worked as a gym trainer. His death has sparked shock and anger in the local sporting community.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox