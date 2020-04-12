Mumbai Police video goes viral, many celebrities shared the clip on twitter Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter @MumbaiPolice

Dubai: The Mumbai Police has taken to twitter to respond to gratitude posts from Bollywood celebrities, and their witty replies have gone viral on social media.

Viral police video:

With the coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Police is doing their best to ensure the safety of its citizens. On April 8, the police force shared a video from their official twitter handle @MumbaiPolice, with the caption: “Feel the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would have done had we been home…”

The video, which asks police officers around the city what they would do if they were home during the pandemic, was well received and garnered 1.2million views.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor shared the viral video and praised the police force on twitter for their hard work during this crisis. What followed was a series of cheeky replies from the Mumbai Police, which left netizens in splits.

Twitter exchange:

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, known for playing a police officer in the film “Singham” shared the video with the caption: “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.”

The police force punned on Devgn’s two films and responded with: “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ (police uniform) is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!”

Devgn replied with a heartfelt response and said: “Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask…”

Many other celebrities joined in.

Actress Alia Bhatt, known for films like “Dear Zindagi” and “Highway”, tweeted the video with the caption: “Thank you @MumbaiPolice… Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona.”

Mumbai Police included three of Bhatt’s hit films in their response and said: “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor also tweeted in praise of Mumbai police and said: “Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice. We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst.”

@MumbaiPolice responded with: “The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona.”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who has not appeared in many movies in the last few years, is remembered for his performance in the series, “Dhoom”, where he plays a police officer. Bachchan tweeted to the Mumbai police force and said: “Always in debt to them and the great work they do @MumbaiPolice.”

They responded with: “Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon – that too, with a ‘Dhoom’!”

Tweeps commend the positivity:

Twitter users not only praised the Mumbai police force for doing their duties, they also commended them for their use of humor in such trying times.

Tweep @Thevarsteffy posted: The only positive publicity… Good job @MumbaiPolice. You turn even the gloomy things bright.”

Twitter user @_Justice4Every1 posted: “You guys are really doing an outstanding job. And the way you are replying our film stars is the most lovely, interesting, entertaining and unique. Lots of love…”

Others said that the police force responded in “true Mumbai spirit”, despite the pressure they are in.

Tweep @dranujoshi1 posted: @MumbaiPolice: “Hats off to @MumbaiPolice for not losing their sense of humour even under so much stress! The quintessential “spirit of Mumbai”! God bless them...”