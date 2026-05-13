Prateek Yadav had reportedly been suffering from lung-related ailments for a long time
Dubai: Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Yadav was declared “brought dead” at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He was the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
According to family members, Prateek Yadav was taken to the Civil Hospital at around 6:15 a.m., where doctors declared him “brought dead.” Aparna Yadav was not present at the time. A panel of doctors at King George’s Medical University will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Initial observations reportedly found no visible injury marks on the body.
Prateek Yadav had reportedly been suffering from lung-related ailments for some time and was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his health deteriorated on Wednesday morning and he became unresponsive, family members rushed him to the hospital.
Prateek Yadav had recently made headlines after announcing that he was seeking a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had “ruined his family ties.”
Prateek also claimed that he was struggling with poor mental health.
However, just days later, he announced that their relationship was back on track. Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 and have two children.
With inputs from Agencies