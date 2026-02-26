Modi says India, Israel agree ‘no place for terrorism in the world’

‘Together, we will move forward towards joint development and production, tech transfer’
JERUSALEM India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Israel and India agreed there was “no place for terrorism in the world”, as he wrapped up a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties with Israel.
The trip, which has drawn criticism at home, marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister since he took office in 2014.
“India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world, in any form... We will oppose it shoulder to shoulder. We will always oppose it in the future,” Modi said at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
“Humanity must never become a victim of conflict,” he added.
Modi also spoke of future cooperation between Israel and India in a variety of fields including technology and energy.
“Together, we will move forward towards joint development, joint production, and the transfer of technology,” Modi told journalists.
“At the same time, we will also advance our cooperation in areas such as civil nuclear energy and space.”
Netanyahu, who described Modi’s visit as “amazing” and “extraordinarily productive”, also spoke of joint innovation between the two countries.
“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Netanyahu said.
“We’re proud ancient civilisations, very proud of our past. But absolutely determined to seize the future, and we can do it better together,” he added.
At the press conference, a raft of memorandums of understanding were signed between the two countries in fields such as education, geophysical exploration and artificial intelligence.
On Wednesday, Modi told lawmakers at the Israeli parliament that his country stood “firmly” with Israel following Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.
“I... carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7,” Modi said in the Knesset.
“We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond.”
Modi also told lawmakers that his country’s economic growth and Israel’s leadership in technological innovation formed a “natural foundation for our forward-looking partnership”.
“I see a lot of synergies in areas such as quantum technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence,” he said.
“Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world,” Modi said in an address to the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, where he received a standing ovation from lawmakers after a 30-minute speech.
The enthusiastic greeting underscored how much closer Israel-India relations have grown under Modi, whose embrace of Israel has marked a shift in the foreign policy of India which has historically supported the Palestinians.
India did not establish full diplomatic ties with Israel until 1992 and Modi’s visit aims to strengthen security, economic and technological cooperation between the two countries.
The visit is likely to give Israel a boost of international support after seeing relations with many of its allies deteriorate since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.