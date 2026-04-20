Mid-air horror: Passengers panic, pray as Fly91 flight circles for 4 hours

Viral video shows panic, prayers as flight battles severe weather
Dubai: A distressing mid-air ordeal unfolded on a Fly91 flight after it ran into severe weather, leaving passengers panicked for nearly four hours — with a viral video capturing prayers, cries and visible fear onboard, according to NDTV.
In the shaky footage, a woman is seen with folded hands, initially praying softly before breaking down, her voice trembling as the turbulence continues. Around her, passengers can be heard crying out “Oh my God,” while others try to calm those in distress.
“Ro mat, ro mat, kuch nahi hota, ruko (Don’t cry, don’t cry — nothing will happen, wait),” another voice says, attempting to reassure fellow passengers.
The Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401, operated by an ATR turboprop (AT7), had departed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 3pm and was scheduled to land in Hubballi by 4:30pm. However, as it approached its destination, it encountered adverse weather conditions, forcing pilots to abort the landing.
The aircraft remained airborne for close to four hours, circling over areas including Mundgod, Davanagere and Shivamogga, as the crew worked to manage the situation and ensure a safe landing.
Passengers, gripped by fear, were seen praying and urging the crew to divert the flight.
“We are holding. We will keep you updated. Have patience, kindly follow instructions,” the pilot is heard telling passengers in the video.
At one point, some passengers suggested alternative landing options.
“Ask the pilot to go to Bengaluru. Or we can go to Belgaum at least,” one passenger is heard saying, with another agreeing, “Yes, it is nearby.”
Family members of those onboard later expressed anger at the airline, alleging a lack of communication and claiming they were not given timely updates during the incident.
Fly91 Airlines, however, denied any technical fault with the aircraft.
“The flight IC3401 flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi did not develop any technical snag as is being reported in some sections of the media,” the airline said in a statement. “On nearing Hubballi, the flight encountered bad weather, due to which it was diverted to Bengaluru as per standard protocol. The flight subsequently returned to Hubballi and then back to its home base in Hyderabad.”
“There was zero compromise on safety. Holding over Hubballi and diverting to Bengaluru was part of standard operating procedure and among the best practices adopted by the industry,” it added, highlighting its trained crew and “impeccable safety record.”
After tense moments and multiple attempts, the aircraft was eventually diverted and landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport at around 7:30 PM.