Mid-air horror: Passengers panic, pray as Fly91 flight circles for 4 hours

In the shaky footage, a woman is seen with folded hands, initially praying softly before breaking down, her voice trembling as the turbulence continues. Around her, passengers can be heard crying out “Oh my God,” while others try to calm those in distress.

The Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401, operated by an ATR turboprop (AT7), had departed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 3pm and was scheduled to land in Hubballi by 4:30pm. However, as it approached its destination, it encountered adverse weather conditions, forcing pilots to abort the landing.

“Ask the pilot to go to Bengaluru. Or we can go to Belgaum at least,” one passenger is heard saying, with another agreeing, “Yes, it is nearby.”

Family members of those onboard later expressed anger at the airline, alleging a lack of communication and claiming they were not given timely updates during the incident.

“The flight IC3401 flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi did not develop any technical snag as is being reported in some sections of the media,” the airline said in a statement. “On nearing Hubballi, the flight encountered bad weather, due to which it was diverted to Bengaluru as per standard protocol. The flight subsequently returned to Hubballi and then back to its home base in Hyderabad.”

“There was zero compromise on safety. Holding over Hubballi and diverting to Bengaluru was part of standard operating procedure and among the best practices adopted by the industry,” it added, highlighting its trained crew and “impeccable safety record.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.