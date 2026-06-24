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Maharashtra's 400-year-old bullock-cart race draws thousands

Rooted in tradition, the races honour farmers and their trusted bullock partners

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Participants ride their traditional bullock-carts during the annual Pedgaon bullock-cart race festival in Maharashtra's Satara district
Participants ride their traditional bullock-carts during the annual Pedgaon bullock-cart race festival in Maharashtra's Satara district
AFP

Dubai: Participants race their traditional bullock-carts during the annual Pedgaon bullock-cart race festival in Maharashtra's Satara district. Known locally as Bailgada Sharyat, the event is among the most popular rural sporting traditions in the state and traces its roots back more than 400 years. Each year, the festival attracts over 1,000 competitors and thousands of spectators, turning the countryside into a vibrant celebration of culture, sport and community spirit.

Deeply connected to Maharashtra's agricultural heritage, the races showcase the enduring bond between farmers and their animals while preserving customs passed down through generations. The festival remains a symbol of rural pride and identity, drawing participants and visitors from across the region to witness one of India's oldest and most cherished traditional sporting events.

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