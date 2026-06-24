Dubai: Participants race their traditional bullock-carts during the annual Pedgaon bullock-cart race festival in Maharashtra's Satara district. Known locally as Bailgada Sharyat, the event is among the most popular rural sporting traditions in the state and traces its roots back more than 400 years. Each year, the festival attracts over 1,000 competitors and thousands of spectators, turning the countryside into a vibrant celebration of culture, sport and community spirit.