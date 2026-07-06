Maharashtra monsoon fury: 11 dead, Mumbai-Pune link hit, 17 flights cancelled

Three members of a family were killed when a pre-dawn landslide buried their home in Patan village in Pune’s Maval tehsil, while eight others died in separate rain-related incidents in Mumbai, including six people — five of them children — killed after a four-storey building collapsed onto an adjoining shanty in Mankhurd. Two more people died in separate tree-fall incidents as powerful winds lashed the city, Indian media reports said.

The landslide in Pune struck at around 4.25am after a portion of a hill collapsed onto several houses. The victims were identified as Nandu Tikone (60), Anita Tikone (55) and Mauli Tikone (30). Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and local authorities searched through tonnes of mud and debris after around five houses were buried.

The relentless rain also crippled one of India’s busiest transport corridors after landslides and flooding forced authorities to suspend traffic on both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said nearly 100 tonnes of debris crashed onto the expressway. One lane towards Mumbai was later reopened after about 70 per cent of the debris was cleared, but police urged commuters to postpone non-essential travel between the two cities.

The severe weather also disrupted air travel. Seventeen flights were cancelled and 217 others delayed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by 11.30am on Monday as heavy rain and poor visibility affected operations. Rail services were also affected in several areas because of waterlogging, while BEST diverted buses on dozens of routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of another spell of heavy rainfall, while neighbouring districts remain on high alert. Authorities said Mumbai has already received almost its average rainfall for the entire month of July in just four days, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding roads across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“One month’s average rainfall has been experienced in just four days. Metro services are running, and trains and buses are operating to a great extent, but wind speeds are unprecedented,” he said.

“Half of the total number of trees that normally fall during the entire four-month monsoon season came down in just one day,” he said, adding that around 450 tree branches had also fallen across the city.

“We appeal to people not to step out unless absolutely essential,” Mahajan said, while also warning that a developing low-pressure system could trigger a major cloudburst in Nashik on Tuesday, with rainfall of up to 300 mm forecast in parts of the district.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.