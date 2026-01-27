Loyal till the end: Devoted pit bull guards dead owner’s body for four days in Himachal snow

The tragedy unfolded near the Bharmani temple, where two young relatives, Bikshit Rana and Piyush, had gone missing while filming videos. Caught in severe weather, they became trapped in the snow and lost their lives.

For four long days and nights, the faithful companion had not eaten. It had not moved. Battling freezing winds, snowstorms, and the danger of wild animals in the region, the dog kept watch — guarding its owner with unbreakable devotion.

When rescuers tried to approach the body, the dog growled and became aggressive, believing the strangers had come to harm its beloved owner. Only after patient coaxing and gentle reassurance did the dog finally understand they were there to help. Reluctantly, it stepped aside.

Only then could the team recover the body. This soul-stirring moment left even hardened rescuers in tears — a reminder that love does not always speak in words.

