Loyal till the end: Devoted pit bull guards dead owner’s body for four days in Himachal snow

In freezing cold, devoted pit bull refused to leave owner’s side until rescuers arrived
Dubai: In the frozen mountains of Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, a heartbreaking yet beautiful story of loyalty has touched countless hearts.
Amid relentless snowfall and bone-chilling cold — conditions so harsh that even stepping outside is a struggle for humans — a devoted pit bull refused to abandon its owner, who lay lifeless beneath the snow.
The tragedy unfolded near the Bharmani temple, where two young relatives, Bikshit Rana and Piyush, had gone missing while filming videos. Caught in severe weather, they became trapped in the snow and lost their lives.
Four days later, when rescue teams and villagers finally managed to reach the remote spot, what they saw left everyone emotional, anNDTV report said.
Piyush’s body was buried under thick layers of snow. But beside him, unmoving and silent, sat his loyal dog.
For four long days and nights, the faithful companion had not eaten. It had not moved. Battling freezing winds, snowstorms, and the danger of wild animals in the region, the dog kept watch — guarding its owner with unbreakable devotion.
When rescuers tried to approach the body, the dog growled and became aggressive, believing the strangers had come to harm its beloved owner. Only after patient coaxing and gentle reassurance did the dog finally understand they were there to help. Reluctantly, it stepped aside.
Only then could the team recover the body. This soul-stirring moment left even hardened rescuers in tears — a reminder that love does not always speak in words.
A bond so strong, it refuses to break — even in death.
