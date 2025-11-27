Kerala to cancel licences for zebra-crossing violators after 800 pedestrian deaths

Dubai: In a decisive move to curb rising road fatalities, Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched an unprecedented crackdown on motorists who violate pedestrian-safety norms , especially at zebra crossings — a response triggered by the shocking toll of more than 800 pedestrian deaths this year, nearly half of them senior citizens.

Officials say the figures reflect a “dangerous driving culture” where many motorists show little regard for pedestrian rights , often speeding through crossings or even parking directly on zebra lines and footpaths, defeating the purpose of designated pedestrian safety zones.

According to the MVD, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers frequently fail to slow down near crossings , despite explicit legal requirements. Under the law, drivers must slow down and stop at least three metres before a zebra crossing if a pedestrian is seen waiting at its edge.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.