Kerala to cancel licences for zebra-crossing violators after 800 pedestrian deaths

After 800 deaths state launches zero-tolerance drive to protect pedestrians
Dubai: In a decisive move to curb rising road fatalities, Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched an unprecedented crackdown on motorists who violate pedestrian-safety norms, especially at zebra crossings — a response triggered by the shocking toll of more than 800 pedestrian deaths this year, nearly half of them senior citizens.
Officials say the figures reflect a “dangerous driving culture” where many motorists show little regard for pedestrian rights, often speeding through crossings or even parking directly on zebra lines and footpaths, defeating the purpose of designated pedestrian safety zones.
According to the MVD, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers frequently fail to slow down near crossings, despite explicit legal requirements. Under the law, drivers must slow down and stop at least three metres before a zebra crossing if a pedestrian is seen waiting at its edge.
Instead, authorities note that most drivers maintain or increase speed, forcing pedestrians to run, hesitate or stop midway — behaviour that has contributed to hundreds of fatal incidents.
“Courtesy to pedestrians and the ability to anticipate their movement is a key criterion to retain a driving licence,” the department said in a statement.
Acting on a directive of the Kerala High Court, the MVD has now authorised enforcement officers to cancel driving licences of motorists who violate zebra-crossing rules.
In addition to licence cancellation:
Offenders will face legal action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which carries a ₹2,000 fine
Drivers who park or block zebra crossings will be penalised by both the police and the MVD
Officials emphasise that stricter enforcement is essential given the vulnerability of pedestrians — especially senior citizens — in a rapidly growing traffic environment.
The MVD has appealed to citizens to actively report rule violations and stressed that road safety is not just a legal obligation but a collective responsibility.
“Ensuring pedestrian safety is a shared duty. We urge the public to be vigilant and report violations,” the department said.
With pedestrian deaths crossing 800 within a single year, Kerala hopes the sweeping measures will finally jolt motorists into respecting zebra crossings and pedestrian rights — before more lives are lost.
