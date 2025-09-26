GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police impound car driven on pedestrian walkway

Public praised for reporting incident as case moves to prosecution

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police impound car driven on pedestrian walkway
Instagram/shjpolice

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have impounded a Hyundai Sonata after a video circulating on social media showed the car being driven along a pedestrian walkway, in a blatant traffic violation that endangered public safety.

The clip, which quickly drew widespread attention online, prompted police to launch an immediate investigation. The vehicle was identified and impounded for 60 days, with a financial fine and traffic points imposed in line with UAE traffic laws. The case has also been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

In a statement, Sharjah Police said such behaviour poses a serious threat to community safety and underscored the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and driving responsibly.

Police also praised the public for their cooperation in reporting violations and reaffirmed their commitment to monitoring and curbing reckless behaviour to protect all road users.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah Police

