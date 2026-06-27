Plan seeks investor-friendly ecosystem to tap Kerala diaspora’s ‘untapped resources’
Thiruvananthapuram: A veteran Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) who has spent nearly five decades in the UAE has urged the Kerala government to channel expatriate remittances into productive investments through the proposed Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod high-speed rail corridor.
In a letter to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, K.V. Shamsudheen, Chairman of the Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust, said Kerala’s diaspora should be transitioned from remittance providers to long-term investors, beginning with the ambitious rail project linked to “Metro Man” E. Sreedharan.
Shamsudheen suggested the state raise funds through secured, redeemable, tax-free, non-convertible bonds issued to Non-Resident Keralites, drawing parallels with the financing model used for the Konkan Railway.
He said he had earlier promoted Konkan Railway tax-free bonds among NRIs in the UAE and witnessed strong participation in nation-building initiatives.
If even a fraction of these savings is channelled into infrastructure, industries and employment-generating projects, Kerala can fundamentally transform its economy.K.V. Shamsudheen
He noted that Malayalis send an estimated ₹2.3–2.5 lakh crore annually to Kerala, accounting for nearly one-fifth of India’s total inward remittances.
He also pointed out that over ₹3 lakh crore in Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits remains parked in banks in Kerala, earning modest returns instead of being deployed in productive sectors.
Shamsudheen argued that Kerala’s key challenge is not a lack of capital but limited avenues to convert household savings into long-term investments.
He said a significant share of expatriate wealth continues to flow into non-productive assets such as gold and real estate, instead of job-creating sectors.
He said the proposed model aligns with the government’s budgetary vision of transforming diaspora remittances into investments for development.
He also urged the state to extend similar bond-based financing models to other major infrastructure projects.
“Kerala is not merely a land of opportunities, it is a land of untapped resources. What is required is an investor-friendly ecosystem capable of inspiring confidence among the global Malayali community,” he said.