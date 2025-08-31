From UAE to Kerala: Why Gulf professionals are returning in record numbers

Kerala ranks among top Indian states as Gulf talent returns home: LinkedIn report
Dubai: Kerala is witnessing a significant inflow of skilled professionals returning from abroad, particularly the Gulf region, according to a LinkedIn Talent Insights report released at the Skill Kerala Global Summit by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).
The report notes that over 9,800 professionals returned from the UAE in the past five years, leading the list of returnees. Other countries contributing significantly include Saudi Arabia and the UK (over 1,600 each), Qatar (1,400), and the US (1,200).
Domestically, about 7,700 professionals relocated from Karnataka, with notable numbers also coming from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana.
The report notes that professionals returning from the Gulf bring expertise in business operations, finance, and entrepreneurship, while domestic migrants from states like Karnataka have bolstered Kerala’s innovation and technology sectors, including product management, research, and education.
Participation in digital and professional training has doubled over the past two years, with emerging skills such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, and financial planning leading the way. The report also warns that 39% of core job skills may change or become obsolete by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for reskilling initiatives.
Meanwhile, Kerala’s professional workforce has expanded by 172% over the past five years, ranking the state ninth among Indian states. Nearly 40% of professionals are based in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.
Key roles include software engineers, accountants, and teachers, highlighting technology, finance, and education as pillars of the state’s economy.
Kerala aligns with India’s top hiring sectors, including IT services, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, while also showing untapped potential in biotechnology, automation, and advanced analytics. Women make up 37% of the workforce, above the national average of 30%. Mid- to senior-level professionals form the largest group, reflecting maturity and global competitiveness.
Based on the report, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at the summit, was quoted as saying the state aims to become a knowledge-driven, innovative society that fosters digital literacy and inclusive progress.
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal called the report an economic roadmap, offering valuable insights into the state’s human capital.
K.M. Abraham, Executive Vice Chairman of K-DISC, called the report a vital tool for aligning youth with workforce needs and guiding higher education institutions to respond to evolving job markets. Kumaresh Pattabiraman, Head of LinkedIn India, welcomed the collaboration, noting the report will help Kerala prepare a skilled and competitive workforce for the future.
