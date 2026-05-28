Karnataka techie who quit IT for farming killed by lightning while visiting farmland

Roshan travelled with his wife and son to inspect land linked to his agricultural plans
Dubai: A dream of starting anew in agriculture ended in tragedy for a 43-year-old IT professional from Karnataka after he was struck by lightning while visiting farmland in Mysuru with his family.
Roshan Balakrishna, a native of Madikeri town in Kodagu district, had recently left his job in the technology sector to pursue opportunities in farming and agricultural entrepreneurship.
According to Indian media reports, Roshan had travelled to Mysuru on Wednesday to inspect a piece of land linked to his new agricultural plans. He was accompanied by his wife and son during the visit.
What began as a routine trip soon turned devastating.
There was a mango tree near the field, and Roshan had reportedly stopped to pluck mangoes when lightning suddenly struck him. He collapsed on the spot and died instantly, leaving his family in shock.
Another person present at the site was also injured in the incident, though the injuries were not believed to be serious.
Friends and relatives described Roshan as someone who had recently embraced a major life change, stepping away from the stability of the IT industry in hopes of building a future connected to farming and rural innovation.
He had reportedly started working with a friend in the agriculture sector and was involved in promoting modern agricultural equipment to farmers while managing the business from home.
The visit to Mysuru was part of efforts to expand those activities and explore land opportunities.
The sudden nature of the tragedy has deeply saddened people in his hometown, especially because it came at a moment when Roshan was trying to begin a new chapter in life.
Following the incident, the Mysuru district disaster management unit initiated the process of providing financial assistance to the family.
According to officials, the family will receive a total compensation of Rs 5 lakh, including Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 1 lakh from the National Disaster Response Fund.
Lightning-related deaths are not uncommon during periods of unstable weather in parts of southern India, particularly in open agricultural areas where people are exposed during storms.
But for Roshan’s family, the loss is now tied forever to a journey that was meant to plant the seeds of a different future.