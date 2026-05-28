Karnataka techie who quit IT for farming killed by lightning while visiting farmland

According to Indian media reports, Roshan had travelled to Mysuru on Wednesday to inspect a piece of land linked to his new agricultural plans. He was accompanied by his wife and son during the visit.

Dubai: A dream of starting anew in agriculture ended in tragedy for a 43-year-old IT professional from Karnataka after he was struck by lightning while visiting farmland in Mysuru with his family.

Another person present at the site was also injured in the incident, though the injuries were not believed to be serious.

There was a mango tree near the field, and Roshan had reportedly stopped to pluck mangoes when lightning suddenly struck him. He collapsed on the spot and died instantly, leaving his family in shock.

The sudden nature of the tragedy has deeply saddened people in his hometown, especially because it came at a moment when Roshan was trying to begin a new chapter in life.

Friends and relatives described Roshan as someone who had recently embraced a major life change, stepping away from the stability of the IT industry in hopes of building a future connected to farming and rural innovation.

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