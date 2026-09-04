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ISRO launches EOS-05 to strengthen India’s Earth monitoring network

GSLV-F17 rocket places 2,367-kg spacecraft in sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit

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Satellite will provide repeated imaging of the Indian subcontinent from geosynchronous orbit.
Satellite will provide repeated imaging of the Indian subcontinent from geosynchronous orbit.
X/@isro

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, adding a significant new capability to the country’s space-based monitoring system.

The 51.7-metre GSLV-F17 lifted off from the second launch pad at 2.55 a.m. following a 27.5-hour countdown.

The three-stage launch vehicle performed as planned and injected EOS-05 into the designated Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

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The approximately 2,367-kg satellite will now undergo a series of orbit-raising manoeuvres before being positioned in its operational orbit.

EOS-05 has been developed to provide advanced Earth imaging capabilities from geosynchronous orbit.

Operating at a much greater altitude than conventional low-Earth-orbit observation satellites, the spacecraft will be capable of repeatedly observing large geographical areas.

The satellite is expected to enhance India’s ability to monitor the Indian subcontinent and adjoining regions and provide data for several civilian and strategic applications.

Its observations can support disaster management, agriculture, environmental assessment, natural resource management and the monitoring of weather-related events.

Frequent imaging from its operational position is also expected to improve the availability of information during rapidly developing natural disasters and other emergencies.

The mission marks another important step for India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle programme. GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of the GSLV and uses India’s indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage.

The successful launch also represents progress in ISRO’s efforts to establish Earth-imaging capability from geosynchronous orbit. An earlier mission, GSLV-F10 carrying the EOS-03 Earth observation satellite, was unsuccessful in August 2021 after the cryogenic upper stage could not complete its planned operation.

EOS-05 gives ISRO another sophisticated platform in its expanding Earth observation programme and is expected to complement the country’s existing satellite network.

With the successful GSLV-F17 mission, India has strengthened its capacity for sustained observation of large areas from space, providing an important technological resource for disaster response, development planning and national requirements.

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