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SpaceX unveils plans for $100-billion Louisiana spaceport targeting 30 daily starship launches

Mega spaceport to support thousands of annual Starship missions to Moon and Mars

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The new facility will be built in Vermillion Parish, about 115 miles (185 km) west of New Orleans.
The new facility will be built in Vermillion Parish, about 115 miles (185 km) west of New Orleans.
X / @SpaceX

CALIFORNIA: SpaceX has revealed proposals to construct a $100 billion commercial spaceport in southern Louisiana designed to serve as a high-frequency launch hub for deep-space missions.

Site development is targeted to commence in 2027, with infrastructure engineered to support thousands of yearly Starship operations to lunar and Martian destinations.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk noted the complex will ultimately house over a dozen launch towers, providing the capacity to handle up to 30 daily Starship flights.

According to company statements, SpaceX aims to conduct its inaugural Starship launch from the Louisiana facility in 2029.

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