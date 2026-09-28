Starship spacecraft splashes down in Pacific: livestream

Maiden orbital test ends in Pacific splashdown after shorter-than-planned flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket touched down in the Pacific Ocean on Monday after its maiden orbital flight and successful deployment of 26 satellites, although after a much shorter trip than expected, a livestream showed.
Just over three hours into a planned flight of about 10 hours, the Starship upper stage coasted down to the ocean, and relit its engines to touch down on the water before exploding when the ship toppled on its side.