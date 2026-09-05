The football dream: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be teammates

The dream match could possibly happen during the weekends of December 12-13 and 19-20
This could be the dream scenario for football fans. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could reportedly find themselves on the same team, with both superstars potentially set to feature in Carlos Tevez’s long-awaited farewell match.
According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Tevez is planning a star-studded farewell at Boca Juniors’ iconic La Bombonera in December. Boca president Juan Román Riquelme has agreed to make the stadium available for the event, although the exact date has yet to be finalised.
The weekends of December 12-13 and December 19-20 are currently being considered, depending on Boca Juniors’ schedule and the conclusion of the Argentine league season.
Tevez is expected to invite around 60 players and football personalities who have been part of his remarkable career. The proposed format could see one team made up of friends from football and his neighbourhood, while the opposition would feature players who shared the dressing room with him at various stages of his career.
That is where the biggest intrigue comes in.
Messi is reportedly among the players Tevez wants to invite, while Ronaldo could also receive an invitation after the pair played together at Manchester United. If both accept, there is a possibility that the two icons could even line up on the same side.
Such a reunion would be an extraordinary sight, bringing together two players who dominated world football for more than a decade.
Tevez enjoyed a decorated career with clubs including Boca Juniors, West Ham United, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus, while also representing Argentina. He retired from professional football in June 2022 after a career in which he won 11 major titles, scored 94 goals and made 279 appearances.
The Argentine subsequently moved into coaching, taking charge of Rosario Central, Independiente and Talleres Córdoba.