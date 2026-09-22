‘Ronaldo’s better, simple as that’: IShowSpeed reignites Messi CR7 debate

Dubai: Like we didn’t need to be reminded! IShowSpeed one of the world’s most influential online entertainers has once again dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as the king of football ahead of Lionel Messi.

He has built a huge following through his energetic livestreams and IRL travel videos around the world, with more than 60 million YouTube subscribers as of 2026.

From the early days of his career, the American has been an outspoken admirer of Ronaldo, regularly expressing his support for the Portuguese star during his streams and videos.

That admiration has remained a defining part of his online persona as his own profile has grown, with Speed continuing to make his support for Ronaldo clear to his millions of followers.

But with his admiration for Ronaldo comes the debate that has followed football for years, who is better Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Speed has regularly found himself weighing in on the rivalry, and he has made his position clear, consistently defending the Portuguese forward and backing Ronaldo over Messi whenever the debate comes up.

That debate followed him into his appearance on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’ show, where the pair sat down for a conversation in an ice bath.

When Hart put him on the spot over the Ronaldo versus Messi debate, Speed once again backed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, staying true to the opinion he has consistently voiced throughout his career.

The Ronaldo versus Messi debate is one that will likely continue for decades, with fans on both sides making their case.

But whatever your view, there’s something refreshing about seeing IShowSpeed remain loyal to the player he has supported since the early days of his career, even as his own fame has grown around the world.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.