Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

New York: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, during which they discussed Chabahar Port and its importance as a gateway for landlocked Afghanistan and the Central Asian region.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Noting that India and Iran shared old and civilisational ties, the two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations since their first meeting at UFA in 2015.

Modi reiterated India’s support for giving priority to diplomacy, dialogue and confidence building in the interest of maintaining peace, security and stability in the Gulf region.