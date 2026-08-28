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Indian Railways doubles littering penalty to Rs 1,000: What can get you fined?

New penalty applies to cleanliness rules covering trains, stations and railway property

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Indian Railways has increased the penalty for violating cleanliness rules from a maximum of Rs500 to Rs1,000.
Indian Railways has increased the penalty for violating cleanliness rules from a maximum of Rs500 to Rs1,000.
IANS

Dropping rubbish on a railway platform or leaving waste behind in a train can now cost passengers twice as much, after Indian Railways increased the penalty for violating cleanliness rules from a maximum of Rs500 to Rs1,000.

The change has been introduced through an amendment to the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012.

According to a Ministry of Railways notification dated August 24 and published in the Gazette of India on August 25, anyone found violating the rules will now be liable to a penalty of Rs 1,000.

The previous provision allowed a fine of up to Rs 500.

The Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Amendment Rules, 2026 came into force on the date they were published in the Official Gazette.

What happens if you don’t pay?

Refusing or failing to pay the Rs 1,000 penalty could make the matter considerably more serious.

Under the amended Rule 4, a person who does not pay must be produced before a competent court with jurisdiction over the matter.

The court can then impose a fine of up to Rs 2,000.

The amendment was issued by the Railway Board under powers provided by Section 60 of the Railways Act, 1989.

What can get you fined?

The Rs 1,000 penalty applies to violations of cleanliness requirements already laid down under the 2012 rules.

The regulations prohibit people from throwing or depositing litter or other waste at railway premises except in designated places.

But littering is far from the only activity covered.

The rules also restrict activities such as spitting, urinating and defecating outside designated facilities.

Cooking and bathing in unauthorised areas can also constitute violations, as can washing clothes, utensils or vehicles in places not set aside for those purposes.

Feeding animals or birds and storing goods in unauthorised areas are among the other activities covered by the cleanliness regulations.

Posters and writing on trains are covered too

The rules extend beyond rubbish and sanitation.

Defacing railway property can also result in action.

People are prohibited from pasting posters or writing or drawing on railway coaches and other railway property without permission from the railway administration.

The restrictions therefore cover a wide range of behaviour that can make stations, trains and other railway property dirty or unhygienic.

What about vendors and hawkers?

Authorised vendors and hawkers operating at railway premises also have responsibilities under the cleanliness rules.

They are required to provide suitable containers or bins for collecting waste generated through their activities and ensure that the waste is disposed of only at designated locations.

Who can impose the penalty?

The rules authorise designated railway officials to enforce the cleanliness provisions.

These include Station Masters and Station Managers as well as certain officials from the Commercial and Operating departments and other railway personnel authorised for the purpose.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
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