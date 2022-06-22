Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE on June 28, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.
“Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the ministry said in a statement.
Modi is visiting the UAE on his return to India after visiting Germany for the G7 Summit. He will leave the UAE the same night on June 28, the ministry said.