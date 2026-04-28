The visuals showed the Prime Minister engaging with children on a football ground
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delighted onlookers during his visit to Gangtok by engaging in a lively game of football with local youngsters. Sharing glimpses of the cheerful moment on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister showcased a lighter side of his public engagements.
In the video, Modi is seen interacting warmly with children on a football ground, even taking a shot at goal, which drew enthusiastic cheers from those present. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!” The visuals quickly resonated with viewers across the country.
The interaction highlights Modi’s continued emphasis on promoting sports, fitness, and youth engagement as part of his broader outreach initiatives. Moments like these reflect his effort to connect with younger generations beyond formal settings, reinforcing the importance of physical activity and community bonding.
The post rapidly gained traction online, with many users praising the Prime Minister’s approachable demeanor and his encouragement of grassroots sports culture in India.