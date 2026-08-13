Har Ghar Tiranga, meaning “Tricolour at every home”, was launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and participate in Independence Day celebrations, strengthening a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign has since grown into a nationwide public movement, with participation from communities, schools, institutions and organisations across India.

People carry a huge tricolored flag as they participate in Tiranga Yatra, or the tricolor procession, ahead of Independence Day, in Ahmedabad,Dubai: India is witnessing vibrant Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations ahead of Independence Day, with people across the country displaying the national flag at homes, workplaces and public spaces. The 2026 campaign is being observed from August 9 to 17, encouraging citizens to participate in events celebrating the Tricolour and the spirit of national unity.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.