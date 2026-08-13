Har Ghar Tiranga, meaning “Tricolour at every home”, was launched in 2022
People carry a huge tricolored flag as they participate in Tiranga Yatra, or the tricolor procession, ahead of Independence Day, in Ahmedabad,Dubai: India is witnessing vibrant Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations ahead of Independence Day, with people across the country displaying the national flag at homes, workplaces and public spaces. The 2026 campaign is being observed from August 9 to 17, encouraging citizens to participate in events celebrating the Tricolour and the spirit of national unity.
On Thursday, Union ministers and government departments joined the campaign, with Tiranga rallies and flag-hoisting events being held in different parts of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in New Delhi.
Har Ghar Tiranga, meaning “Tricolour at every home”, was launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and participate in Independence Day celebrations, strengthening a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign has since grown into a nationwide public movement, with participation from communities, schools, institutions and organisations across India.