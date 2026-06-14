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Rs4.26 crore gold hidden in IndiGo aircraft speaker box seized at Ahmedabad airport

Smuggling attempt appears abandoned as no claimant comes forward after landing

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Officials said the concealment pointed to a carefully planned smuggling operation.
Officials said the concealment pointed to a carefully planned smuggling operation.

Dubai: Indian customs officials have busted a sophisticated gold smuggling attempt at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, recovering nearly 2.8kg of gold worth about $510,000 (around Dh1.87 million) hidden inside an aircraft lavatory speaker box after a flight from a Gulf country.

Acting on suspicion, customs officers inspected the IndiGo aircraft with the help of engineers and discovered two tightly wrapped plastic pouches concealed inside a wall-mounted speaker unit in the front lavatory — part of the in-flight announcement system.

On dismantling the unit, officials found 24 gold biscuits of 24-carat purity, weighing a total of 2,799.3 grams, with a declared value of Rs4.26 crore, according to officials cited by Indian media reports including NDTV and IANS.

Officials said the concealment pointed to a carefully planned smuggling operation, with the gold likely hidden inside the aircraft structure for later retrieval after landing by a passenger or ground staff.

However, the plan appeared to collapse amid heightened checks, with no individual coming forward to claim ownership of the consignment after landing.

With no claimant identified, the gold has been declared unclaimed and seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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