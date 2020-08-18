Image Credit: Supplied

A video of a teenage girl has gone viral on social media, in which she has alleged that a police officer in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh asked her to dance while she was trying to register a sexual harassment case.

The 16-year-old girl alleged in the clip that the inspector summoned her to the police station during odd hours and asked her to dance in front of him.

Sharing the video, tweep @Gauravy35650037 wrote: “A video of a teenage girl has gone viral on social media, wherein she has alleged that an inspector of Govind Nagar police station asks her to dance in lieu of registering FIR (First Information Report) against the nephew of her landlord. #shameonUPPolice”

The girl with her family lives in a rented accommodation in Dabauli West area of Govind Nagar.

The family of the victim had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their landlord, accusing him of molesting the girl, besides forcibly evacuating them from the rented portion of the house a few days ago, the relatives said, according to reports.

The mother of the girl said the accused, identified as Anup Yadav, nephew of the landlady, had on July 26 barged into their house and attacked them.

"Again, on August 7 night, my daughter was molested by him while she was on her way back home from the market. It was when she approached Govind Nagar Inspector, Anurag Mishra, he asked my daughter to first dance in front him and only then would he register her complaint," the girl's mother told local media.

The Govind Nagar Circle Officer Vikas Kumar Pandey, said that there was already a dispute between the two sides with regard to possession of a house.

"There seems to be no substance in the charges. Prima facie it appears that the girl has made the video viral in order to create pressure on the police. However, a probe is underway in this regard," Pandey was quoted as saying.

Uttar Pradesh Police chief gets notice

National Human Rights Commission of India sent, today, a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police chief over a circle officer about the issue.