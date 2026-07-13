India nears biggest military overhaul since independence

According to Hindustan Times, much of the groundwork has already been completed. The proposal has received in-principle backing from the political leadership, while the National Security Adviser, the three service chiefs and the CDS have endorsed the overall framework. General Subramani, who assumed office as India’s third CDS in May, is expected to build on the blueprint prepared by his predecessor, General Anil Chauhan, before presenting the final roadmap to the defence minister. Once approved, the proposal will move to the CCS for the government’s final decision.