He was sleeping while the phone was charging

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man died after his mobile phone exploded while charging in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, said police on Monday.

The mobile phone exploded while the youth was sleeping in a room in Paradip on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kuna Pradhan, a native of Ranpur village of Nayagarh district in the state.

He was engaged as a labourer in the construction of Jagannath temple in Paradip.

President of the association, Chhaila Chandra Jena, said he rushed to the spot after getting information around 5am and informed the police.