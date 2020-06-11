In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man in India took his own life on a TikTok video by drinking pesticide to get a “feel” of death.
The incident took place in Koratagere town in Tumkur District in the Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday evening, June 6.
The deceased, identified as Dhananjay, was criticised by his mother for not earning. He bought a bottle of pesticide and recorded a short TikTok video reportedly saying: "I wanted to have a feel of death and will try to kill myself."
The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by a friend and locals where he died during treatment the next day. Meanwhile, police have filed a case of unnatural death.
Earlier, the man drove his bike into a tree to have a "feel" of death, but he survived with minor injuries, said police, according to Indian English-language daily, The Times of India.
Dhananjay's family and neighbours had advised him after the accident “not to take such risks”.
However, he continued to express his desire to “experience” death on the social media platform where he had over 400 followers.
Dhananjay drove a rickshaw and got married four months before his death. Villagers claimed that the coronavirus lockdown had impacted his earnings and he was not mentally stable since then.
According to police officials, the victim wanted to scare his mother with suicide threats.
"He drank the pesticide but later panicked thinking that he would die and rode back home. He later called his friend who took him to a hospital on Saturday night," a police personnel was quoted as saying.