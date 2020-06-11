1 of 10
Kyiv: Relishing an opportunity to exercise after Ukraine's coronavirus lockdown, hundreds of Kyiv residents have been flocking to an improvised outdoor workout area on an island facing the capital.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
The Kachalka gym has enjoyed broad popularity ever since it opened on Dolobetskiy Island in 1966.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
People coming here to relax on the Dnipro River after a day at the office mix with young couples and sports enthusiasts who life weights for hours.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
When the Ukrainian government ordered a lockdown on March 11 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, police blocked the bridge to the island.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
The open-air workouts were allowed to resume at the end of May, when other sports facilities across the country also reopened.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Most of the Kachalka gym's equipment was built with scrap metal, such as old machine tools and parts.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
The benches, weight sets and pull-up bars are chained to the ground to prevent theft.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Users carefully maintain them and make new pieces for the collection.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Andriy Demyanchenko, 55, said he desperately missed the place during the lockdown.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
"I've been training here since 1985, and for me this is the best place to train," said Demyanchenko who trains for eight hours a day. "I use all types of gym equipment present here."
Image Credit: AP