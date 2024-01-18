Indore: Tragedy struck an Indore coaching centre on Wednesday afternoon as a 20-year-old MPPSC aspirant, Raja, son of Manav Lodhi, resident of Sagar, collapsed and died while studying.
CCTV footage of the incident captured Raja suddenly fainting at his desk within the coaching institute in the Bhanwarkuwan area.
Friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
An autopsy later revealed the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.
The Bhanwarkuwan police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Raja's death.
ACP Devendra Singh Dhurve stated, "On Wednesday afternoon, 20-year-old youth Raja, father of Manav Lodhi, a resident of Sagar MPPSC, a 20-year-old youth studying in Akar Coaching of Bhanwarkuan area, fainted while studying at MPPSC. By the time his friends took him to the hospital, he was dead. Postmortem revealed his death due to cardiac arrest."
Further investigation is underway.