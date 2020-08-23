A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped multiple times, killed, and her body was dumped in a septic tank of a house in the Indian state of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police told local media on August 22. Now, the accused have been arrested.
Three people have been nabbed in connection with the incident, and when produced before the court on Friday, August 21, they were remanded to eight days of police custody, Indian media reported.
The culprits have been identified as Rahman Ali, Jamirul Haque and Tamirul Haque.
The victim, a resident of the town of Rajganj, went missing on August 10, following which her family lodged a police complaint, officials told local media outlets.
The body was taken out from the septic tank of a house in the Pradhan Para locality on the same night of the incident, police told media.
Police on Thursday arrested the three accused, and during interrogation, they confessed to have raped and killed the girl on August 15, officials were quoted as saying, adding that the body was then dumped in the septic tank.
According to Indian media, the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khageswar Roy from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the victim’s family and demanded death penalty for the accused.
Police told Indian media that investigations are underway.