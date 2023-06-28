Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the world’s top 150 universities and topped India rankings in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, UK, officials said here on Wednesday.

The IIT-B has climbed up from 172 last year to 149 this year in the global ranking – first time that it has been included within the Top 150, with an overall score of 51.7/100.

Over, it has improved on its performance by 23 places and in the 2024 edition, it has been placed within the top 10 per cent of the world’s highest 1,500 universities that were considered worth ranking.

This is the first time in eight years that any Indian institution of higher education has made it to the top 10 per cent -- in 2016, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru had been ranked at No. 147.

While the IIT-B has zoomed up, the IISc nosedived from 155 to 225, IIT-Delhi fell from 174 to 197, IIT-Kanpur came down from 264 to 278 and IIT-Madras fell from 250 to 285, IIT-Guwahati improved from 384 to 364, IIT-Roorkee remained at 369.

The IIT-B scored impressive -- 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability, 18.9 in faculty-student ratio, 4.7 in international faculty, 8.5 in international research network and 1.4 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points.

Among these nine parameters, the employer reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT-B with a world ranking of 69.

“Excellence in teaching and research is the key driving point for IIT-Bombay. Our efforts lie in providing an ambience and infrastructure that is conducive to achieving excellence by our students and faculty,” said the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

He added that achieving higher rank is just a byproduct and is never a goal by itself, and expressed confidence that “IIT-B still has miles to go and it is walking”.

Indian universities are world-class: Minister

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday expressed happiness over the QS World University Ranking.

QS Founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli also congratulated IIT Bombay for securing its highest rank ever and said that they’ve ranked 2,900 institutions for this year’s ranking system and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the rankings.

Talking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, “I am happy that 45 Indian universities have made it to the rankings in this year’s QS World University Rankings. In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed education in India”.

“Indian universities are world-class. Now less Indians will have to travel abroad for better education. Indian education is now not just good, it is amongst the world’s best,” he added.

The CEO of QS also congratulated ‘Chandigarh University’ for securing 780 ranks and becoming the top-performing Indian private university.

“I’d also like to congratulate Chandigarh University as the top performing Indian private university that came in the 780,” he said.