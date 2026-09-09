GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

How did 5 orangutans end up in an Odisha forest? A black SUV may hold a clue

Critically endangered apes found thousands of kilometres from their natural habitat

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district.
Orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district.
ANI

Dubai: Five young orangutans worth potentially more than Rs10 million on the illegal exotic-animal market have mysteriously turned up in an Odisha forest — thousands of kilometres from their natural habitat — triggering an investigation into a possible international wildlife trafficking operation.

The critically endangered great apes, native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia and not found in the wild in India, were discovered during routine forest patrols in Balasore district at around 6am on Tuesday.

All five are believed to be just one to two years old.

But it is what happened several hours earlier that has added another layer to the mystery.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows a black Mahindra Thar passing near the forest at around 11.25pm the previous night — and returning about 15 minutes later.

Local residents also reported seeing a black SUV near the forest that night, according to NDTV.

Investigators are examining the footage and trying to establish the vehicle’s identity and movements. There is so far no confirmation that it was involved in bringing the orangutans to the area.

Why these 5 apes are such an extraordinary find

  • Meaning: “Person of the forest” in Malay and Indonesian

  • Natural home: Indonesia and Malaysia; they are not native to India

  • Species: Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli orangutans

  • Status: All three species are critically endangered

  • Lifestyle: The world’s largest tree-dwelling mammals, spending most of their lives in the forest canopy

  • Distinctive feature: Long arms and reddish-brown hair

  • Threats: Habitat destruction, illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking

  • Why young ones are trafficked: They can be sold as exotic pets or kept in private collections and for entertainment

How did five orangutans reach Odisha?

That is now the central question confronting wildlife authorities.

Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the animals could have entered the state by air, sea or rail, and authorities are examining possible transport routes.

“We have urged the WCCB to probe into the incident and asked the airport, railway stations and ports to verify their CCTV cameras as the animals might have been brought through their transportation facilities,” the minister said, according to Indian media.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau specialises in combating organised wildlife crime and illegal trafficking.

A four-member special task force has also begun investigating the case.

Khuntia said authorities suspect an international trafficking network could be involved.

“An international mafia may be involved in trafficking them,” he said.

Worth up to Rs2.5 million each

The potential value of the animals provides another clue to why they may have been brought into India.

According to the forest minister, an orangutan could fetch around Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million in the international illegal market.

That would put the potential combined value of the five animals at up to Rs12.5 million.

Orangutans can be trafficked for the exotic pet trade, private collections and entertainment.

Their young age could also be significant because infant and juvenile primates are particularly sought after in the exotic-animal trade.

Authorities have not yet established where these five animals originated or who brought them into Odisha.

‘People of the forest’

Orangutans are among humans’ closest living relatives.

Their name comes from the Malay and Indonesian words orang and hutan, commonly translated as “person of the forest.”

Recognisable by their reddish-brown hair, the great apes spend much of their lives in trees and occur naturally only in Southeast Asia.

All three recognised orangutan species — Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli — are classified as critically endangered.

That makes the appearance of five young animals together in an Indian forest particularly unusual.

Now in quarantine

The orangutans have been transferred to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they have been placed in quarantine and are being monitored by veterinarians.

“All our doctors from the Forest Department are involved in this,” Khuntia said, adding that specialists from national wildlife authorities could be brought in if required.

For investigators, however, the larger mystery remains outside the zoo.

They must now trace how five critically endangered apes travelled from a species whose natural home lies thousands of kilometres away to a protected forest in coastal Odisha — and whether the black SUV captured on CCTV provides the first clue.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya hits back at critics calling him fugitive

2h ago2m read
Shalu Minocha, 30, and her father-in-law, pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, 63. Police allege Shalu hired a former family employee and another man to kill Vineet.

CCTV row turns deadly as Kanpur woman held in murder

2h ago1m read
Nearly a month after her death was presented as a road accident, the investigation has resulted in the arrest of the two members of Sofia's own family who had allegedly tried to convince police that she was the victim of a speeding driver.

Dad, brother kill woman, stage murder as road accident

2h ago3m read
Gautam Adani, chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group,

Adani Airports to raise $1 billion for expansion

2m read