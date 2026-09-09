How did 5 orangutans end up in an Odisha forest? A black SUV may hold a clue

Dubai: Five young orangutans worth potentially more than Rs10 million on the illegal exotic-animal market have mysteriously turned up in an Odisha forest — thousands of kilometres from their natural habitat — triggering an investigation into a possible international wildlife trafficking operation.

The critically endangered great apes, native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia and not found in the wild in India, were discovered during routine forest patrols in Balasore district at around 6am on Tuesday.

Investigators are examining the footage and trying to establish the vehicle’s identity and movements. There is so far no confirmation that it was involved in bringing the orangutans to the area.

“We have urged the WCCB to probe into the incident and asked the airport, railway stations and ports to verify their CCTV cameras as the animals might have been brought through their transportation facilities,” the minister said, according to Indian media.

The potential value of the animals provides another clue to why they may have been brought into India.

The orangutans have been transferred to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they have been placed in quarantine and are being monitored by veterinarians.

They must now trace how five critically endangered apes travelled from a species whose natural home lies thousands of kilometres away to a protected forest in coastal Odisha — and whether the black SUV captured on CCTV provides the first clue.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.