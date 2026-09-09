Vijay Mallya hits back at critics calling him a fugitive, says he cannot leave UK

“To all who believe in fair and proper accounting justice please see the following table. Do I still deserve the way I am berated by the media and referred to as a fraudster at the very outset of a journalist’s script? Why not start asking when I will get my refund,” he said. “For all you naysayers, please independently verify and see that the ED released over Rs350 crores to pay Kingfisher employees from my attached funds. I could not pay because ED attached my assets/funds,” he added.