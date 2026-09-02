Gold worth Rs50 lakhs found hidden in 8-month-old baby’s diaper

This part of DRI seizure of gold worth around Rs1 crore at Karipur International Airport
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold worth around Rs1 crore at Karipur International Airport in Kerala, including gold valued at Rs50 lakh reportedly concealed inside the diaper of an eight-month-old baby.
The seizure was made after DRI officers acted on specific intelligence about a suspected gold-smuggling attempt. The passenger, a native of Ponnani in Kerala’s Malappuram district, had arrived at Karipur with his three children.
During a detailed inspection, officers found gold concealed inside the infant's diaper. Further examination of the child’s father also led to the recovery of gold concealed on his body in compound form.
According to reports, the passenger initially denied carrying any smuggled gold. However, the DRI team conducted a detailed examination based on the intelligence input, leading to the recovery.
Officials suspect the child may have been used to evade detailed checks, based on the assumption that passengers travelling with infants would attract less scrutiny.
The passenger has been taken into custody in connection with the seizure, and further investigation is under way to determine the source of the gold and identify others who may be linked to the suspected smuggling network.
The latest seizure highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods allegedly being used by gold-smuggling networks to evade detection at airports. DRI officials have stepped up intelligence-led operations against such attempts, particularly involving foreign-origin gold brought into India through international routes.
Gold smuggling remains a persistent challenge at airports in Kerala, with enforcement agencies regularly intercepting passengers who use concealed compartments, body concealment, and other methods to transport the precious metal.
Source: Ministry of Finance, India/ Directorate of Revenue Intelligence