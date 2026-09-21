Teammate and Kerala Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed was seriously injured in the crash
Calicut FC footballer Rijohn Jose, 29, died in a road accident in Kozhikode late Sunday night, just days before the start of the new Super League Kerala season.
Rijohn was travelling on a motorcycle with fellow Calicut FC player Gani Ahmed Nigam when the bike collided with another motorcycle near Christian College on the Gandhi Road flyover at around 10.30 pm, according to preliminary reports.
Both players were rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Rijohn, a native of Thrissur, succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 am. Nigam, who also represents Kerala in the Santosh Trophy, sustained serious injuries and remains under treatment.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan tweeted that Rijo Jose was a key player in Calicut FC’s 2024 Super League Kerala-winning team and made a significant contribution to Kerala football. The Chief Minister also wished injured footballer Gani Ahmed a speedy recovery.
The accident came shortly after Calicut FC announced its squad for the upcoming Super League Kerala season. The team had begun preparations for the campaign, with training sessions being held in Kozhikode.
Rijohn had previously represented clubs including FC Deccan, Wayanad United and George Telegraph, according to reports. He also played for Forca Kochi in the previous edition of the Super League Kerala.
Gokulam Kerala FC expressed condolences following Rijohn's death and extended its support to his family, teammates, and the Calicut FC community.
The third season of the Super League Kerala is scheduled to begin on September 25. The six participating teams are Calicut FC, Forca Kochi FC, Kannur Warriors FC, Malappuram FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC and Thrissur Magic FC.
The league was launched in 2024 to develop professional football in Kerala and provide local players with opportunities to play alongside experienced Indian and international footballers.