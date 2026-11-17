Niharika Bhatt shares how she cracked UPSC without coaching and why she chose policing
She had a postgraduate degree from a prestigious American university and a promising research career in the United States. But Niharika Bhatt decided to leave it all behind, return to India and pursue a very different profession — policing.
The decision paid off. Bhatt cleared India’s highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination on her first attempt and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS). Today, the 2015-batch officer serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Delhi’s North District.
In a recent interview with NDTV, Bhatt reflected on her decision to abandon a career in scientific research, the challenges of preparing for the civil services examination and the lessons she learnt along the way.
Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Bhatt studied engineering in Lucknow before moving to the United States, where she completed an MTech in Biochemical Engineering at the University of Michigan.
She subsequently worked as a researcher in Washington, DC. According to a profile published by Indian Masterminds, her work included biomedical research associated with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), particularly the study of nanoparticle toxicity.
Despite the career opportunities available to her, Bhatt wanted a profession that would allow her to interact directly with people and address their problems.
In an earlier interview with Indian Masterminds in 2021, she explained that returning to India had always been part of her plans. Civil services appealed to her because of the varied responsibilities and opportunities it offered.
Having decided to take the UPSC examination, she began preparing without enrolling in formal coaching classes.
Speaking to NDTV, Bhatt emphasised consistency and revision over collecting large numbers of textbooks.
Her advice was to choose a reliable book for each subject and study it repeatedly, rather than constantly switching between different resources.
She also stressed the importance of reading newspapers, following current affairs and developing a sound understanding of basic concepts.
Bhatt, who came from an engineering background, chose Sociology as her optional subject. She acknowledged that adjusting to humanities subjects and learning to write effective examination answers had initially been challenging.
According to her, knowing the subject and presenting that knowledge effectively in an examination are two different skills.
For young women from smaller towns and villages, Bhatt said improved internet access and online learning resources had opened new opportunities for civil services preparation, even without access to conventional coaching centres.
Bhatt secured All India Rank 146 in the civil services examination, according to Indian Masterminds.
Her policing career began with field assignments in Uttarakhand, including serving as Station House Officer in Rishikesh. She subsequently held senior police positions in Chandigarh, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands before taking up her present assignment in Delhi.
In her NDTV interview, Bhatt explained that a district police chief’s responsibilities extend beyond crime prevention and maintaining law and order.
Engaging with citizens, understanding their grievances and finding ways to address them are equally important aspects of the job.
For Bhatt, the move from a research laboratory in America to the police force in India was ultimately about choosing a career that offered direct engagement with society — a decision that continues to shape her approach to public service.