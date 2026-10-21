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Finance influencer V Harish dies at 27 as police probe harassment claims

Family alleges cyberbullying led to V Harish's untimely demise at 27

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Finance influencer V Harish dies at 27 as police probe harassment claims

Dubai: V Harish, a 27-year-old finance influencer from Puducherry who built an online following of more than a million, has died in Chennai, according to media reports. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and his family’s allegations of cyberbullying..

Harish, who ran the social media brand ‘Finance with Harish’, was found dead at a rented villa near Muttukadu, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Monday night, according to reports. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining the allegations.

Harish had spent five years building an audience through content on personal finance and investments. Police sources said his social media accounts were blocked in September, and a replacement channel was also taken down.

His father, J Vinayagam, alleged in a police complaint that another influencer, Jason Samuel, had subjected his son to online harassment, defamatory posts, and threats. The complaint claimed the alleged conduct caused Harish severe mental distress.

According to the complaint, Samuel had published videos and posts on October 18 questioning Harish’s credentials and his authority to provide financial advice. Harish’s father also asked police to examine a video his son had recorded before his death, in which he allegedly blamed Samuel for his distress.

Samuel denied the cyberbullying allegations, saying he had raised concerns about Harish’s qualifications and regulatory authorization to provide financial advice. He expressed shock and sadness over Harish’s death.

The dispute followed allegations that Harish had offered financial and investment-related services without the required registration. Questions had been raised about his credentials with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Police are examining the claims made by the family and the circumstances surrounding Harish’s death. No suicide note was recovered, according to reports, and his body was taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The allegations against both parties remain subject to investigation.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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