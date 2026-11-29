Congress intensifies outreach to DMK, NCP-SP over controversial seat proposal
Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are travelling to Chennai and Mumbai on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to secure Opposition unity against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.
The Congress leadership is seeking to persuade DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to reconsider their parties' positions on the revised delimitation proposals ahead of a special sitting of Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi announced the Chennai visit in a post on X, saying senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the proposed constitutional amendment Bills.
"Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills," Gandhi said.
He warned that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats would "finish democracy in India", alleging that it would give the BJP-RSS "unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage".
"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.
Two aircraft carrying Opposition leaders departed from Delhi on Sunday morning for the high-profile outreach.
According to INDIA bloc sources, the first aircraft was carrying Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, RJD leader Misa Bharti, Kapil Sibal and CPM general secretary MA Baby, among others.
The second aircraft was carrying Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, along with other leaders.
The first delegation is scheduled to meet Stalin at his Chennai residence around 2pm. The leaders are then expected to travel to Mumbai in the evening to meet Pawar, who is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to join the Mumbai meeting.
INDIA bloc sources said the outreach plan was finalised during Saturday's Opposition meeting but kept under wraps until Sunday morning.
"The idea is this draconian Bill will permanently damage the country. So it must be stopped," sources said.
Stalin has agreed to meet the INDIA bloc delegation in Chennai, even as the DMK maintains its support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposals.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's appeal, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states.
In a post on X, he said the party had always taken decisions keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people foremost.
"We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said, welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders to Chennai.
Earlier on Sunday, DMK MP Kanimozhi met Kharge at his residence. During the meeting, the Congress president reportedly asked her to reconsider the DMK's position on the proposed legislation.
According to sources, Kanimozhi responded that the decision had been taken by Stalin and that Kharge could discuss the matter directly with the DMK president.
However, DMK sources indicated that the party was unlikely to change its position, describing the Congress delegation's visit as an attempt to put pressure on the party.
They also alleged that the Congress had not approached the DMK before the Bills were brought forward and had left its outreach until the last minute.
The Congress outreach comes after the DMK and NCP-SP, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, indicated support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposals.
The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed a proposed uniform 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must be protected.
The party said its support followed the incorporation of key safeguards, including maintaining each state's existing share of parliamentary seats and freezing the revised allocation for 25 years, until 2051.
The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. However, the party did not attend the INDIA bloc meeting held on Saturday.
The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost following indications of support from the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP.
According to the figures cited by Opposition sources, these parties' positions could take the NDA's estimated support in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. However, the government would still fall short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.
At its meeting on Saturday, the INDIA bloc decided to jointly oppose the constitutional amendment Bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament.
Opposition parties have argued that the proposed exercise could hurt the interests of southern states and affect the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
They have also accused the BJP of attempting to use the delimitation exercise to strengthen its electoral position.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi appealed to Opposition allies, NDA partners and other parties supporting the constitutional amendment to reconsider their positions.
"Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up," he said.
He warned that the debate over the legislation would reveal which parties were standing up for democracy and which were not.
The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled from November 30 to December 3, with the government seeking support for the proposed constitutional changes.
The meetings with Stalin and Pawar are therefore significant for the INDIA bloc, which is attempting to maintain a united Opposition position even as key allies differ over the revised delimitation proposals.
With inputs from ANI and IANS