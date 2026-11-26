Bollywood post ties into Gandhi family memoir discussion
Dubai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn attention to a playful photograph shared by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia D'Souza, reposting the picture on his Instagram Story.
The photograph, which shows Genelia sitting on Riteish's lap as the couple enjoy a meal, was shared by the actor with the caption, "Table for two, chair for one". Rahul reposted it without adding a caption or emoji.
The social media exchange has attracted attention because of its connection to Rahul's recent remarks about his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
At the November 16 launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging, Rahul spoke about the affection his parents openly shared at home.
Recalling family meals, he said his mother would often sit on his father's lap. He described the gesture as something he had grown up considering normal.
The anecdote subsequently became a talking point on social media, drawing reactions from political leaders and users.
Rahul later responded to criticism by sharing an image of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati seated on Lord Shiva's lap. He accompanied the post with the words "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".
Against this backdrop, Riteish shared the photograph of Genelia sitting on his lap during their meal. The couple appeared relaxed and amused in the picture.
Genelia also joined the playful exchange in the comments section, writing, "Confused which one is the meal."
The post prompted social media users to draw comparisons with Rahul's anecdote about his parents, with several mentioning Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging.
Rahul's decision to repost the photograph, without adding any words, has added another layer to the online conversation.
The picture has since attracted attention from Bollywood fans and social media users, bringing together a celebrity couple's light-hearted moment and a widely discussed anecdote about the Gandhi family.