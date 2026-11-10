Sonia Gandhi’s memoir: Indira’s temper, kidnapping claim, Rahul’s fears and 4 more revelations

According to excerpts published by IANS, ANI and Times of India, the 544-page memoir, published by HarperCollins India, also reveals Sonia’s strained relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the emotional turmoil behind her decision to reject India’s top political office in 2004.

Rajiv would reassure her that his mother’s anger would quickly pass. Sonia says Indira generally regretted her outbursts, although she rarely forgave those she believed had betrayed her.

“Two decades earlier, I had begged Rajiv not to enter politics, not to throw himself and all of us into that menacing world,” she writes.

She describes seeing tears on her mother-in-law’s face, which she interpreted as expressions of pain and regret over the destruction and loss of life.

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