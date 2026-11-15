Many questions remain unaddressed in the memoir. What about the Quattrocchi-Bofors controversy, the various scams that dogged the UPA years, the questions surrounding her voter ID, or the allegations of minority appeasement in the Babri Masjid and Batla House episodes, or the 2002 Gujarat riots? While she said the riots deeply affected her, Sonia failed to mention the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s. She talked about Kashmiri traditions and delicacies, but omitted the displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Hindus. These are issues that have been part of the country's political debate for years, and readers may well have expected some answers.