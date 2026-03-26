Families scramble after fiery Andhra bus crash kills 14

Dubai: Families are scrambling for information and medical help after a deadly bus fire in Andhra Pradesh killed at least 14 people and left more than 20 injured, prompting authorities to set up control rooms and helplines for victims.

According to IANS and agency reports, a command control room has been set up at the Markapuram RDO office, with multiple helpline numbers issued to assist relatives seeking information about passengers. Additional control rooms have been established at Prakasam district headquarters in Ongole and in Nellore to coordinate response efforts and support affected families.

During a teleconference review with senior officials, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was informed that 35 passengers were on board the bus, of whom 14 died while 22 are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Officials said the bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Jagityal to Nellore. The driver reportedly claimed that the steering had malfunctioned, though authorities are verifying the statement. Preliminary assessments suggest the bus may have veered into the opposite lane before the collision.

District officials have launched a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident. Preliminary information suggests the bus may have veered into the opposite lane, while the driver reportedly claimed that the steering had malfunctioned — a claim now under verification.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy and held a review meeting with senior officials, directing them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and full support for the victims’ families.

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