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Families scramble after fiery Andhra bus crash kills 14

Three of the 22 injured are reported to be in critical condition

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The accident, one of the deadliest in recent months in the region, occurred early Thursday in Markapuram district.
The accident, one of the deadliest in recent months in the region, occurred early Thursday in Markapuram district.
IANS

Dubai: Families are scrambling for information and medical help after a deadly bus fire in Andhra Pradesh killed at least 14 people and left more than 20 injured, prompting authorities to set up control rooms and helplines for victims.

The accident, one of the deadliest in recent months in the region, occurred early Thursday in Markapuram district when a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck and burst into flames.

According to IANS and agency reports, a command control room has been set up at the Markapuram RDO office, with multiple helpline numbers issued to assist relatives seeking information about passengers. Additional control rooms have been established at Prakasam district headquarters in Ongole and in Nellore to coordinate response efforts and support affected families.

Officials said many passengers were from Nellore district, heightening anxiety among families trying to trace their loved ones.

During a teleconference review with senior officials, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was informed that 35 passengers were on board the bus, of whom 14 died while 22 are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Officials said the bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Jagityal to Nellore. The driver reportedly claimed that the steering had malfunctioned, though authorities are verifying the statement. Preliminary assessments suggest the bus may have veered into the opposite lane before the collision.

District officials have launched a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident. Preliminary information suggests the bus may have veered into the opposite lane, while the driver reportedly claimed that the steering had malfunctioned — a claim now under verification.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy and held a review meeting with senior officials, directing them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and full support for the victims’ families.

String of deadly bus accidents

  • March 2026 (Markapuram): 14 killed, over 20 injured after bus–tipper collision sparks fire

  • Jan 22, 2026 (Nandyal): 3 killed as bus hits lorry after tyre burst; vehicles catch fire

  • Nov 3, 2025 (Rangareddy, Telangana): 19 dead, 24 injured in bus–truck collision

  • Oct 24, 2025 (Kurnool): 19 burnt to death after bus runs over motorcycle and catches fire

Officials said critically injured passengers may be shifted to advanced medical facilities in Guntur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured.

The tragedy adds to a worrying pattern of deadly bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana over the past six months.

In one of the worst recent incidents, 19 people were killed when a private bus caught fire near Kurnool in October 2025. Another 19 died in a bus-truck collision in Telangana’s Rangareddy district in November, highlighting persistent safety concerns.

Officials have previously pointed to over-speeding, driver error and road conditions as key factors behind the high number of accidents, with Andhra Pradesh recording thousands of road fatalities each year.

As rescue and relief operations continue, the immediate focus remains on identifying victims, treating the injured, and helping families cope with the aftermath of yet another devastating road tragedy.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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