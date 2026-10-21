Delhi pollution: No fuel without PUC, parking fees to double

Dubai: Delhi has imposed its first anti-pollution restrictions of the season after air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, triggering emergency measures across the National Capital Region (NCR) as the city braces for its annual winter smog crisis.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that air quality is likely to remain poor in the coming days, according to the CAQM.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has also been established to monitor construction-related pollution, while an artificial intelligence-based traffic management system is being used to improve traffic flow and reduce emissions.

Sirsa said this was the first time in several years that GRAP restrictions had been introduced so late in the season.

He claimed Delhi had recorded 214 days of good or moderate air quality this year, describing it as the highest such figure in 12 years when the Covid-19 period was excluded.

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