CBI issues fresh summons to TVK leader Vijay in Karur stampede probe

Following the incident, a high-level investigation was ordered, with the CBI taking charge of the case. The probe is being monitored by a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, adding judicial oversight to the investigation.

The case relates to a campaign programme held on September 27, 2025, when Vijay was canvassing for his party. A massive crowd had gathered at the venue, leading to chaos and a stampede that claimed 41 lives. The tragedy triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu and raised serious questions about crowd management and safety arrangements.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, asking him to appear once again at its New Delhi office on Monday. The summons is linked to the ongoing probe into the deadly stampede that occurred during a TVK political event in Karur last year.

In recent weeks, the agency has stepped up efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the disaster and to fix responsibility.

The fresh summons is understood to be part of the next phase of questioning. According to sources, Vijay is expected to travel to Delhi later this evening as the CBI continues to piece together accountability in one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years.

Based on the material collected so far, the CBI decided to question Vijay directly about his role and responsibilities linked to the Karur event. He was first summoned on January 12 and was questioned for several hours, during which he reportedly cooperated with investigators.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.