CBI issues fresh summons to TVK leader Vijay in Karur stampede probe

The agency continues to examine accountability after 41 people died at a TVK rally
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, asking him to appear once again at its New Delhi office on Monday. The summons is linked to the ongoing probe into the deadly stampede that occurred during a TVK political event in Karur last year.
The case relates to a campaign programme held on September 27, 2025, when Vijay was canvassing for his party. A massive crowd had gathered at the venue, leading to chaos and a stampede that claimed 41 lives. The tragedy triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu and raised serious questions about crowd management and safety arrangements.
Following the incident, a high-level investigation was ordered, with the CBI taking charge of the case. The probe is being monitored by a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, adding judicial oversight to the investigation.
In recent weeks, the agency has stepped up efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the disaster and to fix responsibility.
As part of the inquiry, the CBI has questioned several senior TVK office-bearers. Those examined include general secretary Bussi Anand, Election Management Division general secretary Adhav Arjuna, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan.
Last month, Bussi Anand and Adhav Arjuna appeared before CBI officials at the agency’s Delhi office and submitted detailed statements.
Based on the material collected so far, the CBI decided to question Vijay directly about his role and responsibilities linked to the Karur event. He was first summoned on January 12 and was questioned for several hours, during which he reportedly cooperated with investigators.
The fresh summons is understood to be part of the next phase of questioning. According to sources, Vijay is expected to travel to Delhi later this evening as the CBI continues to piece together accountability in one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years.
