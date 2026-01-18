GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

CBI issues fresh summons to TVK leader Vijay in Karur stampede probe

The agency continues to examine accountability after 41 people died at a TVK rally

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vijay urges TVK leaders to not celebrate Diwali in memory of TN stampede victims
Vijay urges TVK leaders to not celebrate Diwali in memory of TN stampede victims

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, asking him to appear once again at its New Delhi office on Monday. The summons is linked to the ongoing probe into the deadly stampede that occurred during a TVK political event in Karur last year.

The case relates to a campaign programme held on September 27, 2025, when Vijay was canvassing for his party. A massive crowd had gathered at the venue, leading to chaos and a stampede that claimed 41 lives. The tragedy triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu and raised serious questions about crowd management and safety arrangements.

Probe under judicial oversight

Following the incident, a high-level investigation was ordered, with the CBI taking charge of the case. The probe is being monitored by a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, adding judicial oversight to the investigation.

In recent weeks, the agency has stepped up efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the disaster and to fix responsibility.

Senior party leaders already questioned

As part of the inquiry, the CBI has questioned several senior TVK office-bearers. Those examined include general secretary Bussi Anand, Election Management Division general secretary Adhav Arjuna, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan.

Last month, Bussi Anand and Adhav Arjuna appeared before CBI officials at the agency’s Delhi office and submitted detailed statements.

Second round of questioning

Based on the material collected so far, the CBI decided to question Vijay directly about his role and responsibilities linked to the Karur event. He was first summoned on January 12 and was questioned for several hours, during which he reportedly cooperated with investigators.

The fresh summons is understood to be part of the next phase of questioning. According to sources, Vijay is expected to travel to Delhi later this evening as the CBI continues to piece together accountability in one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tamil Cinemaindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Transferring fund to drug dealer: European fined Dh10k

Transferring fund to drug dealer: European fined Dh10k

1m read
A huge blast and fire broke out Thursday in the central Dutch city of Utrecht

'Gigantic explosion', fire in Dutch city, four hurt

1m read
Hearing the CBFC’s writ appeal, the court began examining the single-judge ruling that had gone in favour of the Vijay-starrer

Jana Nayagan makers move Supreme Court

2m read
CBI secures 4-year jail term for Kanpur school principal in bribe case

CBI secures 4-year jail term for Kanpur principal

2m read