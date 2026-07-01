Bengaluru woman went on a Bumble date. Four years later, intimate videos surfaced

Dubai: What began as a promising Bumble date ended in a nightmare nearly four years later for a 28-year-old Bengaluru woman, who alleges that intimate videos of her with the man she met through the dating app were uploaded online without her knowledge or consent, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the woman matched with the man on Bumble in November 2022. After chatting on the app, the two exchanged Instagram profiles so she could verify his identity before agreeing to meet.

The woman told police that after the meeting, the man gradually cut off all communication and eventually blocked her on Instagram and other social media platforms, leaving her with no way to contact him.

Nearly four years later, she allegedly discovered videos of their intimate moments circulating on Reddit and another adult-content website. She claimed the videos had been recorded and uploaded without her knowledge or consent.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused, determine how the videos were recorded and trace those responsible for uploading and circulating them online. The videos have since been removed from the websites, according to the report.

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