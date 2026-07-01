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Bengaluru woman went on a Bumble date. Four years later, intimate videos surfaced

Police probe complaint alleging private videos were recorded and shared without consent

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The woman told police that after the meeting, the man gradually cut off all communication. Illustrative image.
The woman told police that after the meeting, the man gradually cut off all communication. Illustrative image.
Pixabay

Dubai: What began as a promising Bumble date ended in a nightmare nearly four years later for a 28-year-old Bengaluru woman, who alleges that intimate videos of her with the man she met through the dating app were uploaded online without her knowledge or consent, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the woman matched with the man on Bumble in November 2022. After chatting on the app, the two exchanged Instagram profiles so she could verify his identity before agreeing to meet.

They later met at the man’s apartment, where he offered her a drink before the two became intimate.

The woman told police that after the meeting, the man gradually cut off all communication and eventually blocked her on Instagram and other social media platforms, leaving her with no way to contact him.

Nearly four years later, she allegedly discovered videos of their intimate moments circulating on Reddit and another adult-content website. She claimed the videos had been recorded and uploaded without her knowledge or consent.

On June 19, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint, alleging the illegal circulation of the intimate videos and seeking action against the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused, determine how the videos were recorded and trace those responsible for uploading and circulating them online. The videos have since been removed from the websites, according to the report.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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